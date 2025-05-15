All Sections
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plan has relied on single power line for over week – IAEA

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 15 May 2025, 13:10
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been relying on a single power line for over a week to supply the electricity necessary to maintain key nuclear safety functions.

Source: Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as reported on the IAEA website

Details: It is noted that the only backup power line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, with a capacity of 330 kilovolts (kV), was disconnected on 7 May, leaving the plant fully dependent on the only functioning 750 kV line.

The IAEA stated that the damage occurred in territory controlled by Ukraine, some distance from the plant, and that the Ukrainian power system operator is currently unable to carry out repairs due to active hostilities in the area.

The IAEA reiterated that the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia NPP have been shut down since mid-2022, but they still require external power for fuel cooling and minimising the risk of an accident. Before the full-scale invasion, the plant had access to ten power lines, which ensured reliable external power supply.

"Throughout the war, off-site power has been the main Achilles heel for nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The situation has, unfortunately, not improved in this regard," said Grossi.

It is reported that over the past week, the IAEA team has continued to hear military activity and explosions at various distances from the plant every day. The team also heard sounds of shelling and, possibly, drones early on Tuesday morning.

Background:

  • As reported on 7 May, the Zaporizhzhia NPP lost one of the two external power lines connecting the temporarily occupied plant to Ukraine’s unified power grid due to Russian attacks.
  • In 2024, the Ukrainian State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate received 21 reports about operational events at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, 17 of which have been reviewed. Meanwhile, IAEA reports lack technical detail when it comes to investigations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantoccupationRusso-Ukrainian war
