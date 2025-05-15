Kupiansk's only functioning hospital temporarily closed due to relentless Russian strikes

The only hospital in the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, has been temporarily closed due to constant Russian attacks and the danger they pose to patients and medical staff.

Source: Andrii Besedin, Head of Kupiansk City Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast; Andrii Kanashevych, Head of Kupiansk District Military Administration, cited by Suspilne.Kharkiv, the Kharkiv branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: "Unfortunately, the medical facility is temporarily suspending operations due to the threat of airstrikes," Besedin stated.

Kanashevych told Suspilne.Kharkiv the hospital had been the only one functioning in Kupiansk.

He said medical staff now plan to either take injured people directly to the nearest hospitals by ambulance or stabilise them first before transporting them.

Quote from Kanashevych: "The decision had to be made to preserve lives, because there have been constant strikes near the local hospital. The day before yesterday, an educational institution opposite the hospital was hit. Ambulances have also been targeted, so the situation is dangerous for staff."

Details: According to official statistics, as of 15 May, there are still 1,750 civilians in Kupiansk and 2,700 across the entire hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. They are living under constant attacks: 1,900 strikes using various types of weapons were recorded in the hromada in May alone.

Background: Ukraine's Ministry of Health previously reported that 114 medical facilities had been completely destroyed in frontline areas by the end of December 2024.

