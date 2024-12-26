All Sections
Nearly 300 healthcare facilities destroyed in Ukraine due to Russian attacks, Health Ministry says

Andrieieva ViktoriiaThursday, 26 December 2024, 14:28
Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv. Photo: Telegram of Zelenskyy

Russian attacks have damaged 1,938 medical facilities across 715 healthcare institutions in Ukraine by the end of December 2024.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Health

In addition, 297 facilities across 114 medical institutions have been completely destroyed in frontline areas.

The greatest losses occurred in hospitals in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Quote: "There is no complete information on the extent of damage to medical facilities in temporarily occupied territories," the ministry said.

Despite ongoing Russian attacks, 124 medical facilities were rebuilt in 2024, including:

  • Chernechchyna Primary Health Care Centre;
  • Chernihiv Oblast Hospital;
  • Velyka Oleksandrivka Primary Health Care Centre;
  • The first phase of rebuilding the outpatient clinic at Chernihiv Central District Hospital.

Read also: Ukraine's Health Minister: Okhmatdyt hospital's destroyed building will not be restored, new one to be built

Various international and nationwide projects contributed to the renovation of medical facilities in Ukraine, including the UNITED24 platform and the World Bank's Health Enhancement and Life-Saving (HEAL Ukraine) initiative.

Hospitals also continued constructing shelters to provide safe conditions for patients and staff.

Background:

  • This year, the Ukrainian government allocated one billion hryvnias for the implementation of 46 projects under budget programmes. During the distribution of funds, priority was given to medical facilities located in frontline regions, noted Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

Support UP or become our patron!

Healthcare Ministry
Healthcare Ministry
Disbandment of Ukraine's Medical and Social Assessment Boards: Health Minister explains who will carry out assessments
Ambulance crew comes under fire in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukraine's Health Ministry
Soil samples taken in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts after flooding: first results
