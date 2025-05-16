All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian scientist at Harvard faces trial and deportation for alleged smuggling of frog embryos – NYT

Andrieieva ViktoriiaFriday, 16 May 2025, 13:35
Russian scientist at Harvard faces trial and deportation for alleged smuggling of frog embryos – NYT
The Russian scientist at Harvard was accused of smuggling. Photo: Lucy Lou for the New York Times

Russian neuroscientist Kseniia Petrova, who worked at Harvard University, will face a criminal court in the United States.

Source: The New York Times 

Details: Petrova, a specialist in cell biology working on ageing and cancer research, was detained on 16 February 2025 at Boston Logan International Airport for failing to declare preserved frog embryo samples she brought from France at her supervisor’s request.

Advertisement:
 
Petrova specialises in cell biology
Photo: Facebook

Details: The scientist admitted that she did not declare the biomaterials. But her defence insists: this is an administrative violation, which is usually punishable by a fine, not arrest or deportation.

Petrova has spent the past three months in a Louisiana detention centre. Petrova’s lawyer, Gregory Romanovsky, called the case "outrageous" and questioned its transfer to custody.

Federal prosecutor Leah B. Foley released a video statement – a rare step for such cases. In it, she stressed that "the US visa that Ms Petrova was given, which was revoked by customs officials because of her conduct, is a privilege, not a right."

Advertisement:

"The rule of law does not have a carve out for educated individuals with pedigree," the prosecutor added.

In a 14 May press release, the Massachusetts District Attorney’s office said the smuggling charges could result in up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to US$250,000.

Lawyers note: this article is usually used against profit-driven smuggling schemes – for example, the transportation of exotic animals or organs of endangered species. Its application to scientific research samples in this case sets a precedent.

Petrova is one of numerous foreign scientists in the US the Trump administration has arrested or threatened with deportation, The Guardian adds.

Petrova has expressed support for protests against Vladimir Putin on her Facebook, so she is afraid of deportation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!  

USARussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
Apart from 17th package of sanctions against Russia, EU to approve three more on 20 May
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
All News
USA
Trump says he "may" call Putin
Russians demanded at last minute that US not attend talks with Ukraine
Kremlin says Trump-Putin meeting is "important" for settling "crisis around Ukraine"
RECENT NEWS
19:31
Ukraine expects meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place as soon as possible – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
19:29
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
19:21
Presidents Zelenskyy and Sandu affirm joint EU path for Ukraine and Moldova
18:43
Apart from 17th package of sanctions against Russia, EU to approve three more on 20 May
18:27
Italian PM urges ceasefire and peace in Istanbul talks
18:15
Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte
18:06
18th EU sanctions package may include third-country banks involved in supporting Russian army
17:56
Turkish foreign minister: Ukraine and Russia have agreed "in principle" to meet again
17:42
Russians in Istanbul threatened to fight forever and seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts – The Economist
16:55
Putin's spokesman says Ukraine and Russia will spell out their vision of ceasefire in detail
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: