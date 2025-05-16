Russian scientist at Harvard faces trial and deportation for alleged smuggling of frog embryos – NYT

The Russian scientist at Harvard was accused of smuggling. Photo: Lucy Lou for the New York Times

Russian neuroscientist Kseniia Petrova, who worked at Harvard University, will face a criminal court in the United States.

Source: The New York Times

Details: Petrova, a specialist in cell biology working on ageing and cancer research, was detained on 16 February 2025 at Boston Logan International Airport for failing to declare preserved frog embryo samples she brought from France at her supervisor’s request.

Petrova specialises in cell biology Photo: Facebook

Details: The scientist admitted that she did not declare the biomaterials. But her defence insists: this is an administrative violation, which is usually punishable by a fine, not arrest or deportation.

Petrova has spent the past three months in a Louisiana detention centre. Petrova’s lawyer, Gregory Romanovsky, called the case "outrageous" and questioned its transfer to custody.

Federal prosecutor Leah B. Foley released a video statement – a rare step for such cases. In it, she stressed that "the US visa that Ms Petrova was given, which was revoked by customs officials because of her conduct, is a privilege, not a right."

"The rule of law does not have a carve out for educated individuals with pedigree," the prosecutor added.

In a 14 May press release, the Massachusetts District Attorney’s office said the smuggling charges could result in up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to US$250,000.

Lawyers note: this article is usually used against profit-driven smuggling schemes – for example, the transportation of exotic animals or organs of endangered species. Its application to scientific research samples in this case sets a precedent.

Petrova is one of numerous foreign scientists in the US the Trump administration has arrested or threatened with deportation, The Guardian adds.

Petrova has expressed support for protests against Vladimir Putin on her Facebook, so she is afraid of deportation.

