Zelenskyy invites newly-elected Romanian president to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan who won the presidential election in Romania to visit Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a phone conversation with Dan on 19 May, Zelenskyy invited him to come to Ukraine and they discussed the possibility of meeting in the near future.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy congratulated Dan on his victory in the presidential election.

"It is essential that Romania continues to develop, and that we all cooperate together in our region and across Europe," the Ukrainian president wrote.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Romania is a country "on which much depends when it comes to security issues".

Quote: "We are deeply grateful for Romania’s contribution to protecting the lives of our people. It is important that support for Ukraine continues. Romania understands how crucial the struggle for freedom and justice is."

Background:

Earlier, Dan announced negotiations on forming a new government. The final count of 100% of ballots showed that he won the Romanian presidential election with 53.60% of the vote.

Dan also stated that he wants his first foreign visits as head of state to be to Brussels, Chișinău and Washington.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!