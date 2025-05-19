Robot with Ukrainian flamethrower: Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies ground drone with RPV-16

Photo: Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has codified and approved the Ukrainian-made KRAMPUS mobile flamethrower strike system for use in the Armed Forces.

Source: Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Details: The complex is designed to perform assault and defence tasks, has compact dimensions and weight, and can be placed in the back of a pickup truck, minibus or trailer.

KRAMPUS is equipped with two silent electric motors and a tracked chassis. It can move off-road through forest thickets, sand, and mud and overcome steep slopes.

"The system is equipped with jamming-resistant control channels and operates in cold, heat, snow, and rain. The platform's battery capacity is sufficient for several hours of continuous movement. Thanks to this, it can operate at a position in standby mode for a long time," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The ground robotic system is equipped with video cameras and a combat module with RPV-16 rocket-propelled infantry flamethrowers capable of destroying enemy manpower and lightly armoured vehicles.

Background: Earlier, the 118th Mechanised Brigade demonstrated the operation of the Ukrainian RPV-16 flamethrower for close combat: defeating manpower, destroying enemy vehicles and structures. In October 2018, this weapon was put into service with the Ukrainian army.

