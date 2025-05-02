Number of injured in Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 29 – photo

The number of people injured in a large-scale Russian drone strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 29.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians struck civilian infrastructure in the city. Residential buildings, university premises and an infrastructure facility were damaged."

Updated: At 07:00, Fedorov reported that the number of injured had risen to 29.

People being rescued Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

On the evening of 1 May, the Russians conducted at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out.

Earlier, it was reported that 14 people had been injured in the attack – 10 men and four women. Nine of them have been taken to hospital, while five received medical treatment at the scene.

