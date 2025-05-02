Ukraine brings back six children from Russian occupation

Ukraine has brought back six children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia. Among them are a brother and sister from a family that had previously tried to leave without success, as well as a girl whom the Russians had threatened to take from her mother.

Details: The initiative shared the stories of several children, including Mariia and her mother, who faced ongoing pressure from local Russian "administration" after the death of Mariia’s father.

"The family was forced to obtain Russian documents because they could not solve even basic everyday issues without them. The mother was also threatened that Mariia would be taken away if the girl did not attend a Russian school," Bring Kids Back stated.

Eventually, the situation became so critical that the family had to seek help with evacuation.

Also rescued were siblings Pavlo and Anna. The younger child had health problems but could not access the necessary medical care. The family had tried several times to leave the occupied territory on their own, but it was virtually impossible without Russian documents.

"All the children and their families are now safe in Ukrainian-controlled territory. They are receiving assistance with rehabilitation and adapting to their new lives," the initiative concluded.

