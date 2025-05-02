All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine brings back six children from Russian occupation

Tatiana BugayenkoFriday, 2 May 2025, 18:13
Ukraine brings back six children from Russian occupation
A child holding a Ukrainian flag. Photo: kohanova1991/Depositphotos

Ukraine has brought back six children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia. Among them are a brother and sister from a family that had previously tried to leave without success, as well as a girl whom the Russians had threatened to take from her mother.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative on Facebook

Details: The initiative shared the stories of several children, including Mariia and her mother, who faced ongoing pressure from local Russian "administration" after the death of Mariia’s father.

Advertisement:

"The family was forced to obtain Russian documents because they could not solve even basic everyday issues without them. The mother was also threatened that Mariia would be taken away if the girl did not attend a Russian school," Bring Kids Back stated.

Eventually, the situation became so critical that the family had to seek help with evacuation.

Also rescued were siblings Pavlo and Anna. The younger child had health problems but could not access the necessary medical care. The family had tried several times to leave the occupied territory on their own, but it was virtually impossible without Russian documents.

Advertisement:

"All the children and their families are now safe in Ukrainian-controlled territory. They are receiving assistance with rehabilitation and adapting to their new lives," the initiative concluded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationchildrenRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Azerbaijan accuses Russia of massive cyberattack
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev detained in Monaco – photo, videos
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos
All News
occupation
Russians try to reach administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-chief
Russians occupy Sukha Balka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russians occupy Nadiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
19:51
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on US statements about changing approach to ending war
18:53
Zelenskyy and Danish PM discuss additional investment in Ukrainian defence industry
18:45
Four people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Ukraine wins silver in mixed team event at Diving World Cup Super Final
18:18
Drones took off from uncrewed surface vessels: details of nighttime attack on Crimea revealed
18:13
Ukraine brings back six children from Russian occupation
18:01
White House undecided on how to deal with Russia after Ukraine minerals deal – Politico
17:48
South Korean machine tools end up in Russian plants making Lancet drones and Iskander missile launchers
17:40
Azerbaijan accuses Russia of massive cyberattack
17:39
France reacts to recognition of North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: