Four people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A fire caused by the Russian strike on the Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and kamikaze drones on 2 May, leaving four people injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy has targeted the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. It was loud in the district centre and the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Four people have been injured. An entire family sought medical assistance due to severe stress. A boy who isn't even three years old and his parents. Another person injured in the attack is a 42-year-old woman. She has suffered shrapnel wounds and a contusion. All of them will recover at home."

Details: Multiple fires erupted in the district, affecting an abandoned building, patches of dry grass and a house. Four houses, a local authority building, infrastructure and a power line were damaged.

Russian forces struck the Synelnykove district with guided aerial bombs, hitting the Novopavlivka hromada. The building of an unused educational institution has been destroyed.

