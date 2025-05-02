Four people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and kamikaze drones on 2 May, leaving four people injured.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy has targeted the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. It was loud in the district centre and the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Four people have been injured. An entire family sought medical assistance due to severe stress. A boy who isn't even three years old and his parents. Another person injured in the attack is a 42-year-old woman. She has suffered shrapnel wounds and a contusion. All of them will recover at home."
Details: Multiple fires erupted in the district, affecting an abandoned building, patches of dry grass and a house. Four houses, a local authority building, infrastructure and a power line were damaged.
Russian forces struck the Synelnykove district with guided aerial bombs, hitting the Novopavlivka hromada. The building of an unused educational institution has been destroyed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!