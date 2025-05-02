All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Four people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 2 May 2025, 18:45
Four people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
A fire caused by the Russian strike on the Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and kamikaze drones on 2 May, leaving four people injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy has targeted the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. It was loud in the district centre and the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Four people have been injured. An entire family sought medical assistance due to severe stress. A boy who isn't even three years old and his parents. Another person injured in the attack is a 42-year-old woman. She has suffered shrapnel wounds and a contusion. All of them will recover at home."

Details: Multiple fires erupted in the district, affecting an abandoned building, patches of dry grass and a house. Four houses, a local authority building, infrastructure and a power line were damaged.

Russian forces struck the Synelnykove district with guided aerial bombs, hitting the Novopavlivka hromada. The building of an unused educational institution has been destroyed.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:
Azerbaijan says Russia was behind massive cyberattack
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev detained in Monaco – photo, videos
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Two injured, fires break out at businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian attack
Woman dies in hospital after being injured in 26 April Russian attack on Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians try to reach administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-chief
RECENT NEWS
21:02
UK foreign secretary speaks with Vance: "The world is losing patience" with Putin
20:07
Russians launch large-scale air strike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one man – photos
19:51
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on US statements about changing approach to ending war
19:31
Couple in Kharkiv Oblast convicted of treason
18:53
Zelenskyy and Danish PM discuss additional investment in Ukrainian defence industry
18:45
Four people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Ukraine wins silver in mixed team event at Diving World Cup Super Final
18:18
Drones took off from uncrewed surface vessels: details of nighttime attack on Crimea revealed
18:13
Ukraine brings back six children from Russian occupation
18:01
White House undecided on how to deal with Russia after Ukraine minerals deal – Politico
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: