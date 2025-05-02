Russians launch large-scale air strike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one man – photos

Russian aircraft bombarded the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast for 20 minutes on the evening of 2 May. The body of a deceased man was retrieved from under the rubble of a house, and rescue workers are attempting to retrieve another man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The data obtained during the investigation indicates that on 2 May between approximately 16:20 and 16:40, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a series of airstrikes on the town of Kupiansk.

Several houses and outbuildings in the town were damaged. The body of a deceased man was retrieved from under the rubble of one of the houses."

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Early reports indicate that another man may still be trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are being conducted with due regard for the security situation in the town.

Law enforcement officers recovered fragments of an aerial munition at the scene where the man was killed.

