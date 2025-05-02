US approves $310m sale of F-16 training and support services to Ukraine

The US Department of State has approved the potential sale to Ukraine of training and technical equipment for F-16 fighter jets with a total value of US$310 million.

Source: Reuters; US Department of Defense’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency

Details: The main contractors include Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, BAE Systems and AAR.

The support package includes:

modification and modernisation of aircraft;

training of personnel in operation, maintenance and sustainment support;

spare parts, consumables and accessories, along with repair and return support;

ground handling equipment;

delivery and support of classified and unclassified software;

studies and surveys;

engineering and logistics services provided by the US government and the contractor.

The total estimated value is US$310.5 million.

"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring its pilots are effectively trained and by increasing its interoperability with the United States through comprehensive training with the US Air Force," the statement reads.

