All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US approves $310m sale of F-16 training and support services to Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 2 May 2025, 23:31
US approves $310m sale of F-16 training and support services to Ukraine
An aircraft. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has approved the potential sale to Ukraine of training and technical equipment for F-16 fighter jets with a total value of US$310 million.

Source: Reuters; US Department of Defense’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency

Details: The main contractors include Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, BAE Systems and AAR.

Advertisement:

The support package includes:

  • modification and modernisation of aircraft;
  • training of personnel in operation, maintenance and sustainment support;
  • spare parts, consumables and accessories, along with repair and return support;
  • ground handling equipment;
  • delivery and support of classified and unclassified software;
  • studies and surveys;
  • engineering and logistics services provided by the US government and the contractor.

The total estimated value is US$310.5 million.

"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring its pilots are effectively trained and by increasing its interoperability with the United States through comprehensive training with the US Air Force," the statement reads.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAfighter jets
Advertisement:
US prepares new sanctions against Russia – Reuters
UpdatedRussia launches attack UAVs at Kharkiv, injuring 47 people – photos
Azerbaijan says Russia was behind massive cyberattack
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev detained in Monaco – photo, videos
All News
USA
US prepares new sanctions against Russia – Reuters
White House undecided on how to deal with Russia after Ukraine minerals deal – Politico
American officials present Trump with options to increase economic pressure on Russia – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
08:45
Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 drones and 11 missiles over Crimea
08:27
Russian forces kill five people in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over past day
07:38
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
07:24
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 400 times in one day
01:42
US prepares new sanctions against Russia – Reuters
00:58
Russia closes Crimean Bridge to traffic
23:31
US approves $310m sale of F-16 training and support services to Ukraine
22:45
UpdatedRussia launches attack UAVs at Kharkiv, injuring 47 people – photos
21:50
Man in Kherson dies after Russian drone explodes in his hands
21:07
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: Ukrainian ballistic missile development should be accelerated
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: