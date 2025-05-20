Zelenskyy briefs Finnish president on his call with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone call with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which he discussed, among other topics, his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he and Stubb updated each other on their respective contacts with international partners.

Quote: "We informed each other about our contacts with partners and discussed details of yesterday’s conversation with the US president. The key point is that diplomacy aimed at peace must be well-coordinated and focused on tangible outcomes."

More details: Zelensky emphasised that Russia is trying to buy time to prolong the war and occupation and added that he is working with partners to ensure that pressure forces Russia to change its behaviour.

Quote: "There is no doubt that the war must end at the negotiating table. The proposals on the table must be clear and realistic. Ukraine is ready for any negotiation format that delivers results. And if Russia continues to put forward unrealistic conditions and undermine progress, there must be tough consequences.

More conversations with our partners are scheduled for today."

Background:

Following his call with Trump, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and its allies were discussing the possibility of holding a meeting with Russia involving representatives of the US and European countries.

He also reiterated that Russia’s demands for Ukraine to withdraw its troops from its own territory demonstrate Moscow’s unwillingness to cease fire and end the war.

