All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy briefs Finnish president on his call with Trump

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 20 May 2025, 14:01
Zelenskyy briefs Finnish president on his call with Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone call with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which he discussed, among other topics, his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he and Stubb updated each other on their respective contacts with international partners.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We informed each other about our contacts with partners and discussed details of yesterday’s conversation with the US president. The key point is that diplomacy aimed at peace must be well-coordinated and focused on tangible outcomes." 

More details: Zelensky emphasised that Russia is trying to buy time to prolong the war and occupation and added that he is working with partners to ensure that pressure forces Russia to change its behaviour.

Quote: "There is no doubt that the war must end at the negotiating table. The proposals on the table must be clear and realistic. Ukraine is ready for any negotiation format that delivers results. And if Russia continues to put forward unrealistic conditions and undermine progress, there must be tough consequences.

More conversations with our partners are scheduled for today."

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
Trump states he is ready to "back away" from Ukraine-Russia talks if "progress isn't made"
Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia
European leaders reveal what Trump told them about his call with Putin
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Zelenskyy announces where the next meeting of the delegations of Ukraine, the US and Russia may take place
Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia
RECENT NEWS
14:05
EXPLAINERWhy the first round of Poland's presidential election was a wake-up call for Ukraine's friends
14:01
Zelenskyy briefs Finnish president on his call with Trump
13:27
Russia faces problems with IT systems after foreign companies leave
13:12
​​Russia attacks aid distribution site in Sumy Oblast with drone, injuring 2 people
12:58
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
12:40
Ukraine and EU still figuring out how to preserve balanced trade, Ukraine's trade rep says
12:27
German defence minister after Trump-Putin call: Russia not ready for concessions
12:17
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
12:07
Ukraine completes screening of three clusters for EU accession negotiations
12:05
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: