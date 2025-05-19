Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a second conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump after the US president’s conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing broadcast by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We won’t be withdrawing our troops from our territories, it is the constitutional duty of mine, of our forces... There will be no ultimatums, no one is going to surrender their lands, their people, their homes. I don't know what the principles of the memorandum [mentioned by Putin – ed.] are, but if Russia sets conditions for withdrawing our troops from our land – it means they don't want the war to be over. Because they clearly understand that Ukraine will not do this."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Trump believes Russia is ready for compromises, and that the beginning of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is the most important thing for the US president. President Zelenskyy noted that he would like the first step to be a ceasefire so that the Russians can demonstrate their true willingness to end this war.

The president added that Ukraine will wait for the Russian memorandum.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I understand that they [the US] discussed this with Putin, with the Russian side; that the bilateral format could lead to a memorandum, which could then create a roadmap to ending the war, that is, to an agreement. A memorandum that would be supported by all or both countries, which would also include a ceasefire. I have no knowledge of such a thing at the moment. If Russia proposes a memorandum, we will be able to formulate our vision."

On 19 May, US President Donald Trump had a call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, after which he announced that Ukraine and Russia will immediately start ceasefire talks.

Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact has been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.

Earlier, the media learned that before the call with the Kremlin leader, Trump spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy for "several minutes".

