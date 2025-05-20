Russian aviation hit by fifth emergency landing in past week

An Airbus A330-300 operated by Russian airline iFLY made an emergency landing in the city of Khabarovsk, located in Russia's Far East, on 19 May due to a technical malfunction.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet

Details: The Eastern Interregional Transport Investigation Department initiated an inquiry under Article 263 of Russia's Criminal Code concerning violations of air transport safety and operation rules.

Advertisement:

This marks the fifth emergency landing by Russian airlines in the past week, with prior incidents involving Azur Air, S7 Airlines and Aeroflot aircraft, caused by engine failures or landing gear issues.

The condition of Russia's aircraft fleet has deteriorated due to sanctions limiting access to maintenance and spare parts. In the first 11 months of 2024, 208 aviation incidents were recorded, a 25% increase from 2023, with half involving engine or landing gear problems. In March, Sergei Chemezov, head of the Russian state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec, warned that at least 200 foreign aircraft would need decommissioning in the coming years.

Background: The development of the Russian aircraft Baikal, intended to replace the Soviet-era An-2 (Kukuruznik), has ground to a halt, with mass production no longer planned.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!