Three women injured in Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russians shelled the city of Kupiansk with artillery on 20 May, injuring three women.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Investigators report that the Russians conducted an artillery strike on the city of Kupiansk at approximately 12:00 on 20 May.

Advertisement:

Three women aged 73, 69, and 55 suffered an acute stress reaction."

Details: Residential buildings in the city were destroyed or damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!