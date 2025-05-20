Three women injured in Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 21:14
The Russians shelled the city of Kupiansk with artillery on 20 May, injuring three women.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "Investigators report that the Russians conducted an artillery strike on the city of Kupiansk at approximately 12:00 on 20 May.
Advertisement:
Three women aged 73, 69, and 55 suffered an acute stress reaction."
Details: Residential buildings in the city were destroyed or damaged.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!