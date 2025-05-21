All Sections
France to purchase and send robotic mine clearance systems to Ukraine – photo

Vlad CherevkoWednesday, 21 May 2025, 10:52
France to purchase and send robotic mine clearance systems to Ukraine – photo
Stock Photo

Ukraine will soon receive new robotic equipment for mine clearance, financed by France. The French company CNIM Systèmes Industriels, in cooperation with the Estonian company Milrem Robotics, will deliver six ROCUS uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) based on the THeMIS platform to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. 

Source: Oboronka, a project of Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company, citing a press release by Milrem Robotics

Quote from Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics: "We are proud to continue to support Ukraine through the contract with CNIM Systèmes Industriels. THeMIS UGVs have already proven their versatility and reliability in various operational scenarios in Ukraine and elsewhere." 

Details: The French ROCUS system integrates a special CNIM demining module on the Estonian THeMIS platform, which is a tracked autonomous ground vehicle. Due to the remote control, operators can clear areas of explosive items without putting themselves at risk.

Technologically, the THeMIS platform is equipped with sensors and cameras to detect landmines and other threats, while the demining module allows for their safe neutralisation. The system is capable of operating in difficult conditions, such as rough terrain or rubble, making it indispensable for infrastructure restoration.

 
Stock Photo

Ukraine has received 15 THeMIS platforms, including the first seven ROCUS units delivered in 2022. The new vehicles will help ensure safe access to roads and agricultural land and contribute to the recovery of areas affected by the combat actions. Ukraine's State Emergency Service will be the main operator of these systems, using them for humanitarian mine clearance and recovery of territories.

