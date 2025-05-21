All Sections
Kremlin vows to defend its Baltic Sea vessels by all means

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 21 May 2025, 15:53

Russia is prepared to defend its vessels in the Baltic Sea by any available means, while adhering to international law.

Source: Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by European Pravda with reference to the Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Peskov was responding to a question about the means Russia would use to protect its vessels.

"By all means available to Russia. A fairly wide range of tools is available. Of course, within the framework of international law," he said.

"As recent events – related to an attempted seizure of one of our tankers – have shown, Russia has demonstrated its ability to respond decisively," he added, commenting on recent incidents involving attempts to detain tankers in the Baltic Sea.

Background:

  • A few days ago, the Estonian Navy attempted to stop the tanker Jaguar, which was passing through international waters in the Gulf of Finland towards the port of Primorsk. The vessel is believed to belong to the Russian shadow fleet.
  • According to available information, the tanker's crew refused to comply with the Estonian border guards' instructions, and the vessel left Estonian territorial waters.
  • In response to the actions of Estonian forces, Russia sent a fighter jet, which, according to Estonia, violated the country's airspace.
  • Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the incident indicates that Russia is ready to defend its shadow fleet.

