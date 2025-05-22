All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK calls on G7 to lower price cap on Russian oil, says Bloomberg

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 22 May 2025, 09:52
UK calls on G7 to lower price cap on Russian oil, says Bloomberg
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom has called on the G7 countries to agree to lower the price cap on Russian oil, saying that this step is necessary to increase pressure on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: "Pressure on Russia’s war machine is needed now more than ever," the UK Treasury said in a statement. "Putin has failed to engage in good faith with proposals from Zelenskyy to meet directly and attempts to broker a ceasefire from his illegal and brutal war".

Advertisement:

The G7 countries – the UK, the US, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan – are looking for ways to tighten the current price cap to limit Moscow's ability to finance the war.

The threshold is currently set at US$60 per barrel. Under the rules, Western companies can only insure and transport Russian oil if it is sold below that level.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said that "an ambition to move quickly in lowering the US$60 price cap on Russian crude oil at this opportune time". She also called on G7 partners to unite in their efforts to achieve "a just and lasting peace".

In response to Western restrictions, particularly price caps and embargoes by the US and EU, Russia has created a shadow fleet of tankers, often operating with unknown owners and insurers, which supplies oil to new markets, mainly in Asia. This has allowed Russia to partially circumvent the sanctions.

Background:

  • Ukraine has proposed that the EU increase pressure on Russia by lowering the cap on Russian oil to US$30 per barrel.
  • The EU will propose to the G7 that the current cap (US$60 per barrel) on Russian oil transported by sea be lowered. According to Reuters, the European Union will propose US$50 per barrel.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKG7Putinoil
Advertisement:
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
Zelenskyy on 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap: Ukraine is verifying details of every individual listed by Russia
EU imposes prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
Explosion kills four Russian special forces officers in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian intelligence says
All News
UK
Zelenskyy reveals topics discussed with Macron and Starmer as part of coalition of the willing
UK extends sanctions against Russia in response to latest large-scale drone attack on Ukraine
EU and UK call on Russia to show its readiness for peace in Ukraine at joint summit
RECENT NEWS
19:15
A self-reliant Europe: how the EU must learn to navigate a new reality with Trump and Putin
18:32
"Kiwi" from New Zealand: 20-year-old foreigner came to fight for Ukraine after reading news – video
18:28
Moldova, like Ukraine, has submitted accession documents to the EU without Hungary's consent
18:16
Ukraine submits list of POWs to Russia for 1,000-for-1,000 swap – Ukraine's intelligence
18:07
Russians kill two civilians with artillery strikes on city in Kherson Oblast
18:02
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
17:25
IAEA warns of nuclear safety threat after drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:19
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
17:06
Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president
16:38
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: