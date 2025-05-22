World-famous artist Ai Weiwei receives Ukrainska Pravda T-shirt featuring Don Quixote and shares photo

World-famous Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei has received a new item of merchandise from Ukrainska Pravda – a T-shirt featuring his own illustration of Don Quixote, the symbol of UP. The artist has shared a photo in his new look.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: As a token of gratitude for his support for Ukraine and freedom of speech, Ukrainska Pravda sent Ai Weiwei 50 T-shirts from the new collection and a Ukrainian flag signed by UP journalists.

The hero of the new merch is a pixelated Don Quixote from one of Weiwei’s own exhibitions – a reimagined image of the main character of a novel by Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.

For Ukrainska Pravda, Don Quixote is more than just a literary character – he embodies the fight for truth. The founder of UP, Georgiy Gongadze, who would have turned 56 on 21 May, associated himself with Don Quixote and made him a symbol of Ukrainska Pravda as an independent media outlet.

