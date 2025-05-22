All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 22 May 2025, 17:06
Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on a conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, who recently attended the military parade in Moscow.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president said that the conversation focused on European integration and bilateral cooperation.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I spoke with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić. We discussed current issues – our European integration and bilateral cooperation.

In particular, we talked about collaboration within the Ukraine – Southeast Europe format. We will continue developing it to further increase its effectiveness. We agreed on a schedule and to stay in contact."

Background:

  • Vučić was one of two European leaders who attended the 9 May parade in Moscow this year, despite warnings from the EU.
  • Following his visit to Moscow, Vučić stated that Serbia remains committed to its EU accession plan and wants to accelerate the process.
  • Russia is a historical Orthodox ally of Serbia and a key supplier of natural gas, with Gazprom and Gazpromneft holding ownership in Serbia’s oil company NIS. Moscow also supports Belgrade in its opposition to Kosovo’s independence. However, Serbia has consistently refused to join EU sanctions against Russia.
  • Vučić has previously expressed confidence that Serbia’s European path would not be affected by his visit to Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyySerbia
Advertisement:
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
Zelenskyy on 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap: Ukraine is verifying details of every individual listed by Russia
EU imposes prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
Explosion kills four Russian special forces officers in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian intelligence says
All News
Zelenskyy
NATO secretary general and Dutch PM respond to question about inviting Zelenskyy to Alliance summit in The Hague
Zelenskyy and Polish PM discuss future sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy signs law on free trade with European partners
RECENT NEWS
19:15
A self-reliant Europe: how the EU must learn to navigate a new reality with Trump and Putin
18:32
"Kiwi" from New Zealand: 20-year-old foreigner came to fight for Ukraine after reading news – video
18:28
Moldova, like Ukraine, has submitted accession documents to the EU without Hungary's consent
18:16
Ukraine submits list of POWs to Russia for 1,000-for-1,000 swap – Ukraine's intelligence
18:07
Russians kill two civilians with artillery strikes on city in Kherson Oblast
18:02
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
17:25
IAEA warns of nuclear safety threat after drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:19
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
17:06
Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president
16:38
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: