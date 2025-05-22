Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on a conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, who recently attended the military parade in Moscow.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president said that the conversation focused on European integration and bilateral cooperation.

Quote: "I spoke with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić. We discussed current issues – our European integration and bilateral cooperation.

In particular, we talked about collaboration within the Ukraine – Southeast Europe format. We will continue developing it to further increase its effectiveness. We agreed on a schedule and to stay in contact."

Background:

Vučić was one of two European leaders who attended the 9 May parade in Moscow this year, despite warnings from the EU.

Following his visit to Moscow, Vučić stated that Serbia remains committed to its EU accession plan and wants to accelerate the process.

Russia is a historical Orthodox ally of Serbia and a key supplier of natural gas, with Gazprom and Gazpromneft holding ownership in Serbia’s oil company NIS. Moscow also supports Belgrade in its opposition to Kosovo’s independence. However, Serbia has consistently refused to join EU sanctions against Russia.

Vučić has previously expressed confidence that Serbia’s European path would not be affected by his visit to Moscow.

