Serbian President Vučić to attend 9 May parade in Moscow despite EU pressure

Ulyana Krychkovska, Stepan HaftkoThursday, 17 April 2025, 09:43
Serbian President Vučić to attend 9 May parade in Moscow despite EU pressure
Aleksandar Vučić. Photo: Aleksandar Vučić’s Facebook

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said he will not reverse his decision to attend the 9 May parade in Moscow, despite pressure from the European Union.

Source: European Pravda, citing Vučić’s words as quoted by AP

Quote from Vučić: "In the coming period, we will be under pressure regarding the event in Moscow in which we have announced our participation."

Details: European officials had earlier warned the Serbian president that his visit to Moscow for the 9 May celebrations could breach the criteria for potential EU members and negatively affect Serbia's ambitions to join the bloc.

They stated that such a move could be seen as symbolising support for Vladimir Putin and Russia's war against Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Vučić confirmed that one of the Serbian military units will take part in the 9 May parade on Red Square in Moscow. He also noted that this would be Serbia's first participation in the "joint" organisation of the parade.

Background:

  • Vučić said he would go to Moscow together with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
  • On 14 April, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on European leaders not to participate in military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May but instead to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine.
  • The European Union also gave a clear instruction to EU candidate states not to attend the 9 May parade in Moscow and not to visit Russia.

SerbiaRussia
