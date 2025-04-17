Serbian President Vučić to attend 9 May parade in Moscow despite EU pressure

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said he will not reverse his decision to attend the 9 May parade in Moscow, despite pressure from the European Union.

Source: European Pravda, citing Vučić’s words as quoted by AP

Quote from Vučić: "In the coming period, we will be under pressure regarding the event in Moscow in which we have announced our participation."

Advertisement:

Details: European officials had earlier warned the Serbian president that his visit to Moscow for the 9 May celebrations could breach the criteria for potential EU members and negatively affect Serbia's ambitions to join the bloc.

They stated that such a move could be seen as symbolising support for Vladimir Putin and Russia's war against Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Vučić confirmed that one of the Serbian military units will take part in the 9 May parade on Red Square in Moscow. He also noted that this would be Serbia's first participation in the "joint" organisation of the parade.

Advertisement:

Background:

Vučić said he would go to Moscow together with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

On 14 April, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on European leaders not to participate in military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May but instead to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine.

The European Union also gave a clear instruction to EU candidate states not to attend the 9 May parade in Moscow and not to visit Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!