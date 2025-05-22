Ukraine's foreign minister discusses sanctions pressure on Russia with his newly appointed Canadian counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that he held a phone call on Thursday 22 May with Anita Anand, the newly appointed Canada’s foreign minister.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha said the conversation with his Canadian counterpart focused primarily on "diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We discussed the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia, which continues to reject a ceasefire and stall the peace process."

More details: Sybiha also listed possible measures to increase pressure on Russia – from restrictions on its energy sector to the imposition of additional sanctions on Russia’s banking system, including the central bank.

In addition, the minister invited Anand to visit Ukraine "at a convenient time".

Background:

Anita Anand was appointed Canada’s foreign minister in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government on 13 May. She previously headed the Ministry of Defence.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first meeting with Canada’s new Prime Minister Carney in Rome, Italy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!