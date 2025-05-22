All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses sanctions pressure on Russia with his newly appointed Canadian counterpart

Oleh PavliukThursday, 22 May 2025, 21:08
Stock Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that he held a phone call on Thursday 22 May with Anita Anand, the newly appointed Canada’s foreign minister.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha said the conversation with his Canadian counterpart focused primarily on "diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine".

Quote: "We discussed the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia, which continues to reject a ceasefire and stall the peace process."

More details: Sybiha also listed possible measures to increase pressure on Russia – from restrictions on its energy sector to the imposition of additional sanctions on Russia’s banking system, including the central bank.

In addition, the minister invited Anand to visit Ukraine "at a convenient time".

Background:

  • Anita Anand was appointed Canada’s foreign minister in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government on 13 May. She previously headed the Ministry of Defence.
  • Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first meeting with Canada’s new Prime Minister Carney in Rome, Italy.

