Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss Istanbul talks and coalition of the willing – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss cooperation within the coalition of the willing and the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I had a good meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney. I am grateful for Canada’s support – we truly value having Canada as a real friend of Ukraine. We discussed what is needed to bring a lasting peace closer.

The key priority is to apply pressure on Russia in a way that compels real steps toward ending the war. We spoke in detail about which sanctions can be effective – including secondary sanctions, energy-related measures, and sanctions against the shadow fleet.

We also discussed defence cooperation and the development of the coalition of the willing."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Carney for his invitation to participate in the G7 meeting.

