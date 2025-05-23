All Sections
Russian forces bombard agricultural company in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Andrii MuravskyiFriday, 23 May 2025, 13:50
Russian forces bombard agricultural company in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Explosion. Stock Photo: Depositphotos

Russian troops have bombarded the Huliaipole district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, hitting an agricultural company. Two people sustained injuries.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two people were wounded and the premises of an agricultural company were destroyed, as the enemy attacked the Huliaipole district. As a result of artillery shelling, buildings on the premises of a dairy farm were destroyed."

Details: In particular, a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were wounded. Currently, their lives are not in danger, and they have refused hospitalisation.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had attacked a railway in Chernivtsi Oblast. Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported that the railway infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack, but there were no casualties among employees and passengers.
  • In April, the Russians destroyed part of the warehouses of the household goods manufacturer Biosphere Corporation in Dnipro. Part of Biosphere Corporation's production and warehouses were moved to other regions of Ukraine. However, the Russian strike reportedly dealt a painful blow to the company.
  • Earlier, it was reported that the Silver Breeze business centre was damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 6-7 May. Two people were killed and eight injured, including four children, as a result of the attack.
  • It was also reported that a missile attack destroyed the agricultural company SFG Tychenko in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast. Reports said that the farm's technical fleet, including tractors, seeders, and harvesting equipment, was completely destroyed by the attack.

