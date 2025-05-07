Two people killed and eight injured, including four children, in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported that two people have been killed and eight injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the morning of 7 May, including four children.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from the SES: "Rescue workers were operating in the Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts."

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Debris struck a nine-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Apartments on the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth floors caught fire. The fire occupying an area of 100 sq m was extinguished.

Quote from the SES: "Five people were rescued – one adult and four children (three children with burns have been hospitalised). Rescue operations are ongoing."

Fire appliance and firefighters at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Drone debris fell in an open area in the Solomianskyi district.

A drone crashed into a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district, causing partial destruction to the floor slabs on the 28th and 29th floors.

The State Emergency Service said no fire or casualties had been recorded.

Firefighter on a crane extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Debris from a drone fell on a five-storey building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Apartments on the second and fourth floors caught fire.

Quote: "The bodies of two people have been found during firefighting measures. The fire was extinguished."

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Later, Klitschko reported that the number of injured in the capital had risen to eight.

"Another woman has been hospitalised. Earlier, three children were hospitalised. Thus, four injured people have now been taken to hospital. Four others received medical treatment at the scene. Two residents of the capital were killed as a result of the enemy attack," he concluded.

Apartments on fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

