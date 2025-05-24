23 May Russian attack on Odesa claims three lives

The number of fatalities of the Russian attack on Odesa on 23 May has risen to three.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: On Saturday, it was reported that a 41-year-old man has died from his injuries in hospital.

Background: On Friday, Russian forces attacked Odesa’s port infrastructure with two ballistic missiles, killing a port employee and another person.

