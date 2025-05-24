23 May Russian attack on Odesa claims three lives
Saturday, 24 May 2025, 13:01
The number of fatalities of the Russian attack on Odesa on 23 May has risen to three.
Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: On Saturday, it was reported that a 41-year-old man has died from his injuries in hospital.
Background: On Friday, Russian forces attacked Odesa’s port infrastructure with two ballistic missiles, killing a port employee and another person.
