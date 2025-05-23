All Sections
Russians strike Odesa port infrastructure with ballistic missiles: two killed, several injured

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 23 May 2025, 18:57
Russians strike Odesa port infrastructure with ballistic missiles: two killed, several injured
A missile. Stock photo: Air Command Center on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Odesa’s port infrastructure with two ballistic missiles, killing two people and injuring eight, four of whom are in a serious condition.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy struck Odesa’s port infrastructure with two ballistic missiles. One person was killed, and eight were injured."

Details: Kiper reported that a port employee was killed in the Russian strike on 23 May. Four of the people injured in the attack are in a serious condition, two in a moderate condition and two sustained minor injuries.

Update: Later, Kiper reported that a 71-year-old resident of Odesa died in hospital from the injuries he had sustained.

