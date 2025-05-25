Russian attack kills three children in Zhytomyr Oblast – photos
Sunday, 25 May 2025, 08:23
Three children have been killed and 12 people injured as a result of a large-scale overnight Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)
Details: The children were 8, 12 and 17 years old. Rescue workers have retrieved the body of one of them.
Twelve people were injured, and eight were rescued by the SES. All the people have been taken to hospital.
A five-storey building, houses and outbuildings were damaged in the Berdychiv district.
