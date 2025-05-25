Russian attack kills three children in Zhytomyr Oblast – photos

Three children have been killed and 12 people injured as a result of a large-scale overnight Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Details: The children were 8, 12 and 17 years old. Rescue workers have retrieved the body of one of them.

Advertisement:



Medical personnel providing assistance Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Twelve people were injured, and eight were rescued by the SES. All the people have been taken to hospital.

A five-storey building, houses and outbuildings were damaged in the Berdychiv district.



Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian air attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!