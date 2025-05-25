All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 25 May 2025, 11:05
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: UP

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Baku to discuss bilateral relations and the war against Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha described the talks as an "open and detailed discussion" covering Ukraine-Azerbaijan relations and international issues, with a focus on halting Russian aggression and securing a just and lasting peace. He thanked Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s consistent support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and its humanitarian and energy assistance during the winter.

The leaders also explored steps to strengthen their strategic partnership, with Azerbaijan’s participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on 10-11 July highlighted as a key milestone.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference, announced in 2023, aims to mobilise international support for Ukraine’s reconstruction amid ongoing Russian attacks.

