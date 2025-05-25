EU foreign policy chief calls for "strongest pressure" on Russia after large-scale attack

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has commented on another large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine, which took place on the night of 24-25 May.

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter) on Sunday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The strikes resulted in civilian casualties, including children.

Quote from Kallas: "Last night's attacks again show Russia bent on more suffering and the annihilation of Ukraine. Devastating to see children among innocent victims harmed and killed. My thoughts are with the families today."

Details: She stressed that the international community must step up efforts to stop Russian aggression.

"We need the strongest international pressure on Russia to stop this war," Kallas added.

Background:

Following Russia's large-scale air attack on the night of 24-25 May, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová stated that Russia is mocking the world and the United States’ attempts to achieve peace.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called for a strong response to the overnight large-scale airstrike on Ukraine.

