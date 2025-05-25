All Sections
Lithuanian foreign minister urges strong response to Russia's overnight strike on Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 25 May 2025, 13:37
Kęstutis Budrys. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has called for a strong response to the Russian Federation’s large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine.

Source: Budrys on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Budrys described Russia’s night attack on Ukraine as "a show of sheer brutality".

"Over 250 Shahed drones, 14 ballistic missiles and innocent lives lost. This wasn’t just an attack. It was a message of impunity," the diplomat said.

He emphasised that the response must be "stronger than Russian aggression".

"More military support and weapons to Ukraine, harsher sanctions and isolation of Russia. Appeasement isn’t a path towards peace – it’s a permission to continue the aggression," Budrys stated.

Background:

  • Meanwhile, former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis sarcastically recalled that Ukraine had been promised Taurus missiles and crushing sanctions against the Russian Federation.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also called on the international community – particularly the United States – not to remain silent, and to step up pressure on the Kremlin.
  • On the night of 24-25 May, Poland scrambled fighter jets in response to Russia’s large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian territory.

