Putin calls for throttling of foreign IT services hostile to Russia – Reuters
Monday, 26 May 2025, 19:20
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that foreign services such as Microsoft and Zoom, which allegedly act against Russia's interests, should be "throttled".
Source: Reuters
"They need to be throttled. I say this without hesitation. Because they are trying to strangle us, we must respond in kind," Putin said.
Advertisement:
In addition, Putin said that Russia would not "pave the way" for foreign companies, which, in his words, "put their workforces in a difficult situation and fled the country".
Background: The Moscow stock market dropped sharply after Donald Trump's statements about possible tougher sanctions against Russia.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!