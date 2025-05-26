All Sections
Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 26 May 2025, 19:20
Putin calls for throttling of foreign IT services hostile to Russia – Reuters
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that foreign services such as Microsoft and Zoom, which allegedly act against Russia's interests, should be "throttled".

Source: Reuters

"They need to be throttled. I say this without hesitation. Because they are trying to strangle us, we must respond in kind," Putin said.

In addition, Putin said that Russia would not "pave the way" for foreign companies, which, in his words, "put their workforces in a difficult situation and fled the country".

Background: The Moscow stock market dropped sharply after Donald Trump's statements about possible tougher sanctions against Russia.

