Russia conducts over 50 strikes on community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 00:18
The Russians have conducted over 50 strikes on the territory of one of the frontline hromadas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Early reports from Fedorov indicate that the Russians conducted over 50 strikes using various types of weapons on the territory of one of the frontline hromadas.
Advertisement:
He added that houses and infrastructure had been damaged. Information on casualties is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!