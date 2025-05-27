All Sections
Russia conducts over 50 strikes on community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 27 May 2025, 00:18
Russia conducts over 50 strikes on community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Destruction. Stock photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have conducted over 50 strikes on the territory of one of the frontline hromadas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Early reports from Fedorov indicate that the Russians conducted over 50 strikes using various types of weapons on the territory of one of the frontline hromadas.

He added that houses and infrastructure had been damaged. Information on casualties is being confirmed.

Zaporizhzhia OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
