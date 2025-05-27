All Sections
Anti-drone pistol: Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies new device to counter drones

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 27 May 2025, 13:16
Ukrainian-made anti-drone pisto. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has codified and authorised the Ukrainian-made anti-drone pistol for use in the Armed Forces.

Source: Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Details: The Defence Ministry said that this is an individual means of countering aerial drones.

"The anti-drone pistol is an individual electronic defence device. It is a means of establishing electromagnetic interference; it blocks the control and video channels of enemy drones," the Ministry of Defence said.

The Ukrainian anti-drone pistol is compact in size, weighs just over 1 kg, and is made in a monolithic form factor.

Background: Recently, the Ukrainian company Kvertus presented a new generation electronic warfare system. The smart electronic warfare tool is called Kvertus LTEJ Mirage. Its features include the ability to block signals at any frequency.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

