Anti-drone pistol: Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies new device to counter drones

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has codified and authorised the Ukrainian-made anti-drone pistol for use in the Armed Forces.

Details: The Defence Ministry said that this is an individual means of countering aerial drones.

"The anti-drone pistol is an individual electronic defence device. It is a means of establishing electromagnetic interference; it blocks the control and video channels of enemy drones," the Ministry of Defence said.

The Ukrainian anti-drone pistol is compact in size, weighs just over 1 kg, and is made in a monolithic form factor.

Background: Recently, the Ukrainian company Kvertus presented a new generation electronic warfare system. The smart electronic warfare tool is called Kvertus LTEJ Mirage. Its features include the ability to block signals at any frequency.

