Russia has killed 58 emergency medical workers since start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of 2022, emergency medical workers in Ukraine have responded to nearly 20 million calls – an average of more than 16,000 per day.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine on 27 May

Details: On the occasion of Emergency Medical Services Workers’ Day, the Ministry of Health reminded the public of the war crimes being committed by Russia against Ukrainian medical workers.

The ministry reported that Russia has killed 58 emergency medical personnel and injured another 122 since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In addition, the Russians have destroyed or damaged over 600 ambulances.

"The enemy constantly targets vehicles and crews responding to calls in frontline oblasts," the ministry stated.

Despite the war, emergency care continues to be provided: there are more than 2,300 emergency medical teams operating in Ukraine, employing nearly 33,000 medical workers.

Quote from the ministry: "This day is an opportunity to thank everyone who saves lives in extraordinary circumstances. Emergency medical workers are not only professionals but also true heroes of our time.

We bow our heads in memory of the fallen. We thank each and every one of those who continue working for the sake of life."

Background: On 17 February, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that 100 Ukrainian emergency workers have been killed and 430 wounded since the beginning of the full-scale war.

