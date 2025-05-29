All Sections
Strategic microelectronics plant on fire in Russia's St Petersburg

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 29 May 2025, 04:00
Strategic microelectronics plant on fire in Russia's St Petersburg
Fire. Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

A fire broke out at the Avangard plant in the Russian city of St Petersburg on the night of 28-29 May. The plant specialises in microelectronics production and is classified as a company of strategic importance in Russia.

Source: Russian Telegram channels citing eyewitnesses; local emergency services

Details: Reports indicated the fire had started at around 01:00 in the areas of the plant where microchips were manufactured and assembled. According to Russian Telegram channel SHOT, a large column of thick black smoke rose above the site of the fire. The flames covered an area of about 100 sq m.

"Firefighters are extinguishing a fire in a production building at 72 Kondratyevsky Prospect. There is a fire covering an area of 100 square metres on the fourth floor of the six-storey building," the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Saint Petersburg stated.

The Piterskaya Khronika and SHOT Telegram channels, citing eyewitnesses, also reported loud explosions that occurred before the fire. However, there have been no official reports of a drone attack.

For reference: The Avangard plant, where the fire occurred, is a large research and production facility. It manufactures radio electronics, microchip products, instruments and basic structures for radio-electronic equipment. The plant is designated as a Federal Scientific and Production Centre and is included in the list of Russia’s strategic and systemically important businesses.

