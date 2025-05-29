All Sections
Royal Navy tracks Russian vessels in UK waters for second time in May

Oleh PavliukThursday, 29 May 2025, 18:45
Merlin helicopters monitor Russian vessel. Photo: Royal Navy

Royal Navy warships and helicopters have tracked Russian vessel activity in British maritime waters for the second time this month.

Source: Royal Navy statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The British destroyer HMS Dragon monitored the Russian intelligence vessel Yury Ivanov, which was sailing near the Outer Hebrides off the coast of Scotland following NATO exercises in the area.

A Merlin helicopter was launched from the destroyer to gather aerial intelligence on the Russian vessel. The operation continued until the Yury Ivanov turned north, heading back to its base in the Arctic.

Meanwhile, Royal Navy ships HMS Ledbury and HMS Hurworth, along with the 814 Naval Air Squadron, were tasked with tracking the Russian corvette Stoikiy as it passed westwards through the English Channel, escorting two Russian merchant ships.

"The Steregushchiy-class corvette subsequently escorted the two cargo ships eastbound, with Portsmouth-based HMS Hurworth watching every move as the Russian group headed back to the Baltic Sea as part of combined NATO efforts," the Royal Navy stated.

The navy also recalled that only three weeks ago, the patrol vessel HMS Tyne was deployed to observe the Russian submarine Krasnodar.

Background: 

  • In March, the Royal Navy tracked a Russian warship and a merchant vessel as they transited the English Channel and the North Sea.
  • Since 2022, the United Kingdom has banned Russian ships from entering its ports.

naval fleetUKRussia
