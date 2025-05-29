All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Father and son wounded in Russian FPV drone attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 29 May 2025, 23:17
Father and son wounded in Russian FPV drone attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Smoke after an explosion. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 29 May, injuring two men.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "Two people were injured in a FPV drone attack on the Stepnohirsk hromada.

Advertisement:

A 49-year-old man and his 25-year-old son were wounded in Prymorske. Their car was targeted by an enemy drone." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The men are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat
White House hopes situation will move forward after next Ukraine-Russia meeting
Zelenskyy: Russians have still not presented their "memorandum" to partners – another deception
Russia's memorandum delay is a stalling tactic – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
NATO announces new Ramstein format meeting next week
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing and injuring people
Russia conducts over 50 strikes on community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
11:40
Russian drone hits apartment block in Donetsk Oblast: two injured, more might be under rubble – photos
11:12
updatedInfrastructure facility on fire in Zaporizhia after Russian attack, leaving 13,000 people without electricity
11:10
Polish president presents Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief with one of Poland's highest honours for foreigners
10:11
Zelenskyy on transfer of Taurus to Ukraine: All discussions are confidential
10:09
Over 110,000 Russian soldiers killed in war identified, most from poor regions in Siberia – BBC
09:47
Ukrainian drones have destroyed 89,000 Russian targets in May, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
08:24
Ukrainian forces repel over 170 Russian attacks, fiercest fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander missiles and 90 drones, hits recorded in 12 locations
07:46
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 35 artillery systems over past day
07:29
Russian attack damages Nova Poshta branch in Odesa Oblast – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: