Father and son wounded in Russian FPV drone attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces attacked the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 29 May, injuring two men.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two people were injured in a FPV drone attack on the Stepnohirsk hromada.

A 49-year-old man and his 25-year-old son were wounded in Prymorske. Their car was targeted by an enemy drone." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The men are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

