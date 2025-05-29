Father and son wounded in Russian FPV drone attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Thursday, 29 May 2025, 23:17
Russian forces attacked the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 29 May, injuring two men.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Two people were injured in a FPV drone attack on the Stepnohirsk hromada.
A 49-year-old man and his 25-year-old son were wounded in Prymorske. Their car was targeted by an enemy drone." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The men are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
