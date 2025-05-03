Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 drones and 11 missiles over Crimea

The Russians have claimed that they downed 11 missiles and 170 Ukrainian UAVs on the night of 2-3 May. Nearly 100 of them have allegedly been destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 96 UAVs had been downed over Crimea, 47 UAVs over Krasnodar Krai, nine UAVs over Rostov Oblast, eight UAVs over Bryansk Oblast, eight UAVs over Kursk Oblast and two over Belgorod Oblast.

The Russian air defence reportedly downed eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles and three Ukrainian Neptune-MD cruise missiles over the Black Sea.

The total number of drones was not reported.

