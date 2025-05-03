Drones attack Russia's Novorossiysk overnight, causing fires – videos

Drones attacked the city of Novorossiysk in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai on the night of 2-3 May, with local authorities reporting fires.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS; Telegram-based news outlet Astra; Telegram channel Baza

Details: The Russian state propaganda machine claimed that drone debris had damaged three storage tanks at a grain terminal in Novorossiysk. Firefighters are extinguishing the flames.

Public transport is temporarily out of action in Novorossiysk, while three apartment blocks are reported to have been damaged.

A drone struck a flat on the 11th floor of an apartment block, sparking a fire.

Russian authorities claimed that four people had been injured in the region overnight.

