All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian troops to join Victory in Europe Day procession in UK – photos

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 3 May 2025, 10:20
Ukrainian troops to join Victory in Europe Day procession in UK – photos
Rehearsal of the procession. Photo: UK Ministry of Defence

Ukrainian soldiers will join a military parade in the UK on Monday 5 May to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in London.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK Ministry of Defence has announced that Ukrainian troops will take part alongside around 1,000 British soldiers in a march through central London.

Advertisement:

This will symbolise global support for Ukraine in its "continued fight for freedom against Russia's unprovoked, illegal invasion", the UK Ministry of Defence said.

 
Rehearsal of the procession.
Photo: UK Ministry of Defence

The Ukrainian troops participating in Monday's procession are those currently in the UK under Operation Interflex, a training programme for Ukrainian recruits led by the UK in cooperation with 12 partner nations.

The UK and its partners have trained over 54,000 Ukrainians for combat since the launch of Interflex in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement:

For reference: VE Day is celebrated annually on 8 May to mark the official acceptance of the German capitulation by the Allies in 1945.

Background: Meanwhile, a military parade is being prepared for 14 June in the United States, which is expected to involve more than 6,600 troops, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and possibly several thousand civilians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

UKArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Over 50 injured in latest Russian drone attack on Kharkiv using thermobaric warheads
Ukraine destroys 77 out of 183 drones launched by Russia overnight, 73 go off radar
US prepares new sanctions against Russia – Reuters
UpdatedRussia launches attack UAVs at Kharkiv, injuring 47 people – photos
Azerbaijan says Russia was behind massive cyberattack
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
All News
UK
UK foreign secretary speaks with Vance: "The world is losing patience" with Putin
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
UK Defence Intelligence analyses prison sentence for popular Russian general
RECENT NEWS
10:57
Over 50 injured in latest Russian drone attack on Kharkiv using thermobaric warheads
10:34
UK intelligence reports Russia may suffer record losses in war against Ukraine in 2025
10:20
Ukrainian troops to join Victory in Europe Day procession in UK – photos
09:33
Drones attack Russia's Novorossiysk overnight, causing fires – videos
09:08
Ukraine destroys 77 out of 183 drones launched by Russia overnight, 73 go off radar
08:45
Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 drones and 11 missiles over Crimea
08:27
Russian forces kill five people in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over past day
07:38
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
07:24
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 400 times in one day
04:02
Explosions heard in Mykolaiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: