Ukrainian soldiers will join a military parade in the UK on Monday 5 May to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in London.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK Ministry of Defence has announced that Ukrainian troops will take part alongside around 1,000 British soldiers in a march through central London.

This will symbolise global support for Ukraine in its "continued fight for freedom against Russia's unprovoked, illegal invasion", the UK Ministry of Defence said.

Rehearsal of the procession. Photo: UK Ministry of Defence

The Ukrainian troops participating in Monday's procession are those currently in the UK under Operation Interflex, a training programme for Ukrainian recruits led by the UK in cooperation with 12 partner nations.

The UK and its partners have trained over 54,000 Ukrainians for combat since the launch of Interflex in the summer of 2022.

For reference: VE Day is celebrated annually on 8 May to mark the official acceptance of the German capitulation by the Allies in 1945.

Background: Meanwhile, a military parade is being prepared for 14 June in the United States, which is expected to involve more than 6,600 troops, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and possibly several thousand civilians.

