Albania joins Ukrainian military training programme in UK

Albania has become the thirteenth country to join Operation Interflex, the UK-based training programme for Ukrainian military personnel.

Details: The UK Defence Ministry announced that Albania has joined Operation Interflex, making it the thirteenth participating nation.

Alongside the UK, the programme already includes Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania and the partially recognised Kosovo.

"The UK and its partners will continue to #StandWithUkraine for as long as it takes," they added in the post.

Background:

Earlier, London confirmed its plans to continue Operation Interflex throughout 2025, regardless of whether the current active phase of the war ends.

As of November 2024, around 50,000 Ukrainian military personnel had undergone training under the programme.

