Serbian president not well enough to fly to Moscow for Victory Day, doctor says

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 May 2025, 19:22
Serbian president not well enough to fly to Moscow for Victory Day, doctor says
Aleksandar Vučić. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who is currently in hospital and had been due to attend Putin’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, is unlikely to be able to perform his duties fully in the coming days, cardiologist Dragan Dinčić has said.

Source: Dinčić, quoted by RTS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The doctor noted that the president has had similar problems on three occasions over the past ten years, mostly related to extremely high blood pressure.

"I can't go into the details, but while he was in America, the president [Vučić] experienced a severe chest pain that lasted for a short time – only a few seconds according to him, which is not quite consistent with the account of other people present in the room, who say the pain lasted a little longer," Dinčić said.

Dinčić said that after conducting the necessary examinations and tests, doctors had concluded that Vučić’s current state of health is "stable and satisfactory".

The doctors have adjusted his treatment and recommended that Vučić continue with further regular monitoring and treatment.

The president is expected to leave the hospital within the next hour.

Quote from Dinčić: "It is certainly unrealistic to expect that the president will be able to fully return to his normal activities within the next few days."

Background:

  • Vučić had promised Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that he would attend the 9 May parade in Moscow.
  • Vučić was suddenly taken ill during a visit to the United States. He sought medical attention and, after being examined, decided to return to Serbia.
  • Upon returning to Serbia, Vučić was admitted to the Military Medical Hospital in Belgrade.

Serbian president says he will go to Russia on 9 May because he promised Putin
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on planned Serbian military presence at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Serbian President Vučić to attend 9 May parade in Moscow despite EU pressure
