Serbian president boasts of not signing Odesa summit declaration, saying he "did not betray" Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has stated that he has not signed the declaration of the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa and that by doing so he "did not betray Russia".

Source: Vučić to journalists following the summit, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Serbian TV channel RTS

Details: Vučić said that he had not betrayed Russia with his visit to Odesa, as claimed by some Serbian media outlets, and, according to him, he had been "once again the only one who did not accept the declaration" of the summit in Odesa.

Advertisement:

"Unlike them [presumably referring to the other summit participants], who are ready to accept everything directed against Russia, everything they can," he said.

He added that Serbia defends the interests of international public law, always guided by its own interests.

"I am proud of Serbia's policy, our independence, our autonomy and we will continue in this way," Vučić emphasised.

Previously: The declaration published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine confirms that Vučić was the only participant of the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit who did not sign it.

The document, among other things, condemns Russia's war against Ukraine "in the strongest possible terms" and calls on the international community "to maintain and further strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation".

The summit participants also reaffirmed their support for the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Kyiv and other countries in the region.

Background: On 11 June, Vučić visited Ukraine for the first time.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!