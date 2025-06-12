All Sections
Zelenskyy considers Serbian president's visit important, as he witnessed war firsthand

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 12 June 2025, 11:25
Zelenskyy considers Serbian president's visit important, as he witnessed war firsthand
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Aleksandar Vučić. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the first visit of his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vučić to Ukraine is important because he has seen the war firsthand.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the evening of Wednesday 11 June, Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with Vučić, who visited Odesa and attended the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

"This is the [Serbian] President’s first visit to Ukraine, and it is truly important to be here in Ukraine and witness the war firsthand," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy and Vučić discussed mutual support on the path to the European Union, bilateral cooperation and Ukraine’s recovery.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I thank [Vučić] for the initiative to help with the recovery efforts and to assume patronage over the reconstruction of several Ukrainian settlements. This is a truly effective form of cooperation, and we look forward to positive results."

Background:

  • Notably, the participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit have signed a declaration in which they condemn Russia's war against Ukraine "in the strongest possible terms" and call on the international community "to maintain and further strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation".
  • Meanwhile, Vučić was the only participant in the event who did not sign it.
  • Commenting on this, Vučić said that in this way he "did not betray Russia".

