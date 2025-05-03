At least two civilians killed in Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 3 May
Saturday, 3 May 2025, 20:05
At least two residents of Donetsk Oblast were killed in Russian attacks on Saturday 3 May.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At least two people have been killed and one person injured as a result of today's attacks on Donetsk Oblast.
In Myrnohrad, the Russians killed a 56-year-old man and damaged six houses. The second person who was killed is a 69-year-old resident of Komar."
Details: Filashkin also reiterated that in Kostiantynivka, one person was injured and numerous houses were damaged.
