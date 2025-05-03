All Sections
At least two civilians killed in Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 3 May

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 May 2025, 20:05
At least two residents of Donetsk Oblast were killed in Russian attacks on Saturday 3 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At least two people have been killed and one person injured as a result of today's attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

In Myrnohrad, the Russians killed a 56-year-old man and damaged six houses. The second person who was killed is a 69-year-old resident of Komar."

Details: Filashkin also reiterated that in Kostiantynivka, one person was injured and numerous houses were damaged.

