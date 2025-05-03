New video shows Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast destroyed by Russian forces

A video showing the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast devastated by fighting with Russian forces has been posted by the 4th Security Battalion of the 101st Separate Security Brigade of Ukraine's General Staff

Source: 4th Security Battalion on Telegram

Зруйнований Торецьк. Відео: телеграм-канал 4-го батальйону охорони 101-ї окремої бригади охорони ГШ ім. генерал-полковника Г. Воробйова pic.twitter.com/ZM736UORyr Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 3, 2025

Details: The video's description says the battle for Toretsk has been raging for almost a year.

The video shows that the town has almost no surviving buildings.

Background: On 21 February, the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group released a video showing Russian troops reducing the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast to tatters, with industrial zones burned out and entire residential areas flattened.

On 31 March, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that urban combat was ongoing in Toretsk, with Russian forces attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian positions via underground passages.

