Russia turns cities into ruins – Ukrainian forces show devastation in Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk – video

Russian forces have turned the cities of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, into ruins, destroying industrial zones and leveling entire residential districts.

Source: Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group

Quote: "By digging into the chalk, pipes and mines. That’s how units within the Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group have defended and continue to defend some of the most difficult sectors in the east – Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

Advertisement:

For a long time, the enemy has been relentlessly reducing these cities to rubble, burning down industrial zones, destroying high-rise buildings and razing entire residential neighborhoods to the ground.

The defence forces are fighting for every inch, every meter, and every building, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in personnel and equipment."

Details: Released footage shows these cities before the war and the horrifying destruction left behind by Russia’s relentless attacks.

Read also: Russia attacks New-York and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilians – Ukrainska Pravda photo report

The battle for the white hills. What's really happening in Bilohorivka, which hardly ever makes the news

The Ukrainian army is engaging in fierce battles and retreating on key front lines. An explanation with maps

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!