Sumy boy, 13, who rescued bus passengers in Russian attack wins wrestling silver medal

Kyrylo Illiashenko, a 13-year-old boy who saved people from a bus that caught fire in a Russian attack on the city of Sumy on 13 April, has won a silver medal at the U15 European Beach Wrestling Championships.

Source: Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy, on Telegram

Details: The championship was held in Poreč, Croatia.

Kyrylo’s mother, Maryna Illiashenko, said that her son returned to training a few weeks after having surgery.

Quote from Maryna: "His father and coach, Oleksii Illiashenko, developed a special training programme: he had to increase his physical activity gradually given his state of health.

In Croatia, Kyrylo stepped out onto the sand not as a victim of war, but as a true wrestler. And he won a silver medal at the European Championships."

Background:

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented Kyrylo with a new award, The Future of Ukraine, Sumy Oblast State Administration reported.

On 13 April, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles on the centre of Sumy. A total of 35 people were killed in the attack, including two children. Over 119 civilians were injured.

