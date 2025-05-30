German foreign minister: We are no longer in state of clear peace with Russia

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul believes that his country is no longer in a state of clear peace with Russia due to ongoing hybrid attacks from Moscow.

Source: Wadephul in an interview with German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wadephul noted that, given Russian acts of sabotage and cyberattacks, it is necessary to consider possible response measures.

"I would avoid using the term ‘war’, but we are no longer in a situation of clear peace. We must find new methods to deal with this," Wadephul said.

He cited situations where drones fly over military facilities or when critical infrastructure is destroyed outside German territory.

Quote: "Do we have the right to take action against this, do we have the right to defend ourselves? This needs to be settled. We must be able to defend ourselves fully."

Background:

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Russia’s behaviour in negotiations over the Russo-Ukrainian war indicates the Kremlin's desire to drag out time rather than to reach a real peace agreement.

Merz also said that his country and its partners are determined to defend the entire territory of NATO.

