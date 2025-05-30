All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German foreign minister: We are no longer in state of clear peace with Russia

Oleh PavliukFriday, 30 May 2025, 20:51
German foreign minister: We are no longer in state of clear peace with Russia
Johann Wadephul. Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul believes that his country is no longer in a state of clear peace with Russia due to ongoing hybrid attacks from Moscow.

Source: Wadephul in an interview with German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wadephul noted that, given Russian acts of sabotage and cyberattacks, it is necessary to consider possible response measures.

Advertisement:

"I would avoid using the term ‘war’, but we are no longer in a situation of clear peace. We must find new methods to deal with this," Wadephul said.

He cited situations where drones fly over military facilities or when critical infrastructure is destroyed outside German territory.

Quote: "Do we have the right to take action against this, do we have the right to defend ourselves? This needs to be settled. We must be able to defend ourselves fully." 

Background: 

  • Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Russia’s behaviour in negotiations over the Russo-Ukrainian war indicates the Kremlin's desire to drag out time rather than to reach a real peace agreement.
  • Merz also said that his country and its partners are determined to defend the entire territory of NATO.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyRussia
Advertisement:
Kremlin staged drone attack on Putin's helicopter
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
Ukraine is ready for talks, but still waits for Russia's "memorandum" – Ukraine's foreign minister
Polish president presents Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief with one of Poland's highest honours for foreigners
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat
All News
Germany
Zelenskyy on transfer of Taurus to Ukraine: All discussions are confidential
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany has been cut short
Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of IRIS-T production deal for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:51
German foreign minister: We are no longer in state of clear peace with Russia
20:46
US senators working on large-scale sanctions against Russia visit Zelenskyy – photos
20:06
Kremlin staged drone attack on Putin's helicopter
19:20
Microsoft exits Russian market as local subsidiary prepares for bankruptcy
18:53
Putin orders seizure of companies that fail to fulfil defence contracts
18:50
Russia's envoy to UN lists ceasefire demands for Ukraine
18:28
Ukraine's foreign minister calls for sanctions after Russia's UN threats
18:01
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
18:00
Russian drones attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: petrol station destroyed
17:15
UK intelligence analyses Russia's large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine last weekend
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: